IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score 1st Test Day 5 Scorecard Live Updates, NZ vs IND 1st Test Day 5 Match Live Match Score Ball by Ball Updates, IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score

IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 5

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 5 Live Match Score, IND vs NZ Cricket Match Live Scorecard: In India, only twice before, the foreign team has been able to chase more than 200 goals in the fourth innings of the Test. The highest score was chased by West Indies of 276 runs. In such a situation, if New Zealand wins, then history will be reversed.

India vs New Zealand 1st test Day 5 Live Score: Today is the last day of Kanpur Test. By the end of the fourth day, New Zealand’s score was 4 runs for the loss of one wicket. Declaring their innings at 234, India had given a target of 284 to the guests. The special thing is that in India, more than 276 foreign teams have never been able to chase in the fourth innings.

Now the thing to be seen will be whether India will repeat history or New Zealand will reverse history. New Zealand are 280 runs away from victory. On the other hand, India will have to take 9 wickets to win the Kanpur Test. Tom Latham was unbeaten on 2 at the end of the fourth day while Night Watchman Somerville, who was with him, is yet to open his account.

In the second innings, India were handled well by Shreyas Iyer (65), Ashwin (32) and Wriddiman Saha (61 not out). At one point, half the team had returned to the pavilion for 51 runs. After this, these players were instrumental in taking the team’s score to 234.

You can watch the live telecast of this match on various channels of Star Sports Network. You can watch the live streaming of this match on Hotstar. You can also stay connected with Jansatta.com for live updates.