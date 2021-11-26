IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score 1st Test Kanpur Day 2, India vs New Zealand Test Scorecard Live Updates Kanpur Test Live Match Score Ball by Ball Updates

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 Live Match Score, IND vs NZ Cricket Match Live Scorecard: You can watch the live telecast of this match on various channels of Star Sports network. You can watch the live streaming of this match on Hotstar. You can also stay connected with Jansatta.com for live updates.

India vs New Zealand 1st test Day 2 Live Score: Captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to bat in the first Test of the two-Test series against New Zealand being played in Kanpur. After this, on the first day, India scored 258 for 4 wickets. The game had to be called off early due to bad light and 6 overs were bowled less.

Debut man Shreyas Iyer 75 and Ravindra Jadeja were unbeaten on 50 when the umpires declared the game over. For the 5th wicket between the two, 113 runs in 208 balls have been shared.

Apart from Iyer and Jadeja, opener Shubman Gill played a half-century of 52 runs. Apart from him, captain Ajinkya Rahane (35) and vice-captain Cheteshwar Pujara (26) also made small contributions. Kyle Jamieson took three wickets for New Zealand, while senior bowler Tim Southee also got a breakthrough.

Now on the second day debutant Shreyas Iyer will have his eyes on his maiden Test century. At the same time, the hopes of the visiting team will rest on the bowlers. The Kiwis would like to take wickets in the first session and the Indian team would like to see the partnership of Iyer and Jadeja go beyond 300 at least.

The match can be watched live on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 1/HD in English and Star Sports 3/HD in Hindi. You can also watch the live streaming of this match on Hotstar. Apart from this, you can stay connected with Jansatta.com for other live updates.