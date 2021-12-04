IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Scorecard Live Updates, NZ vs IND 2nd Test Day 2 Live Match Score Ball by Ball Updates, IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 Live Match Score, IND vs NZ Cricket Match Live Scorecard: Talking about Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Team India has played a total of 25 Tests at this ground. Out of this, he has won 11, while he has to face defeat in 7. The special thing is that Team India has been invincible on this ground for the last 9 years.

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 Live ScoreThe second test match of the series between India and New Zealand is being played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Today is the second day of this test match. The first day’s play was initially interrupted due to rain but after that 70 overs play was possible today due to the weather. India scored 221 runs at the loss of 4 wickets till stumps.

India ended the first day of the Mumbai Test by scoring 221 runs in 70 overs for the loss of 4 wickets. Mayank Agarwal returned unbeaten on the pavilion after scoring 120 runs. Wicket-keeper batsman Wriddiman Saha has supported him, who has scored 25 runs at the crease. In today’s day, Ejaz Patel took all four wickets in his name. The wicket of Virat Kohli also made a lot of headlines.

India’s last defeat at this ground was in 2012 against England (10 wickets). New Zealand have played only two Test matches so far at the Wankhede. Of these, he won one Test match (by 136 runs in 1988), while he lost one.

The match can be watched live on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 1/HD in English and Star Sports 3/HD in Hindi. You can also watch the live streaming of this match on Hotstar. Apart from this, you can stay connected with Jansatta.com for other live updates.