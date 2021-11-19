IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score: India vs New Zealand T20 Scorecard Live Updates, NZ vs IND 2nd T20 Match Live Match Score Ball by Ball Updates, India vs New Zealand T20 Scorecard Live Updates, New Zealand vs India 2nd T20 Match Live Match Score Ball by Ball Update

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 Live Match Score, IND vs NZ Cricket Match Live Scorecard: India defeated New Zealand by 5 wickets in the first T20 match in Jaipur to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Rohit Brigade will have eyes on capturing the series today.

India vs New Zealand T20I Live Score: The second match of the three-match T20 series between India and New Zealand will be played today at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. The match will start at 7 pm and the toss will be at 6.30 pm. The toss can still play an important role today as it is winter season in India and dew can be seen on the ground.

The Indian team is ahead 1-0 in the series after winning the first match by 5 wickets. So today the Indian team will go with the intention of capturing the series. In the first T20 match played in Jaipur, Venkatesh Iyer got a chance for India’s international debut. On the other hand, Mohammad Siraj, Deepak Chahar and Akshar Patel could not impress much.

In such a situation, it will be a matter to be seen whether Yuzvendra Chahal gets a place in the team today or will India take the field with the winning combination. However, the second option seems to be more likely. On the other hand, Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan may still have to wait for the Madden Cap.

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I LIVE Streaming: When, where and how to watch live streaming of India-New Zealand 2nd T20I match?

India is still behind New Zealand in the head to head record while the previous match came after India won. There have been a total of 18 T20 International matches between the two teams in which India has won 7 times and Kiwi team has won 9 times. Results did not come out in 2 matches.

Talking about some other records, India won their 50th international T20 match by chasing after winning the previous match. Apart from this, India has won the last 4 home series consecutively. Under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, India has won 16 T20 matches out of 20 and lost only four times.

At the same time, after the 2016 T20 World Cup, Team India has won the T20 series in India 10 out of 11 times. Apart from this, since the 2016 World Cup, Team India has lost 17 times while playing and won 26 times while playing.