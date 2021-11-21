IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score: India vs New Zealand T20 Scorecard Live Updates, NZ vs IND 3rd T20 Match Live Match Score Ball by Ball Updates

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 Live Match Score, IND vs NZ Cricket Match Live Scorecard: India have captured the fifth consecutive T20I series at home after registering a 7-wicket win in Ranchi. Today, India would like to avenge the T20 World Cup loss to New Zealand by clean sweep.

India vs New Zealand T20I Live Score: The third and final match of the three-match T20 series between India and New Zealand is being played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata today. Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the third consecutive toss and decided to bat first. Playing first, India scored 184 runs for 7 wickets and set New Zealand a target of 185 runs to win.

After a good start, the Indian team stumbled in the middle. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan added 69 runs for the first wicket. But the middle order was once again disappointed and at one point the score was not even going up to 170. Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer handled the innings to some extent but both the players returned to the pavilion after throwing wickets.

Hitting 19 runs in the last over, Deepak Chahar scored 21 runs in 8 balls and took the team’s score to 180. Harshal Patel also played a useful 18-run knock. India has already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. New Zealand will have to stop before 185 to make India a clean sweep.

Indian team Today came with two big changes. In such a situation, Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal have been given a chance by resting KL Rahul and Ravichandran Ashwin today. On the other hand, Mitchell Santner will captain for New Zealand today and Lockie Ferguson has returned in place of Tim Southee.

India has captured the fifth consecutive T20 series at home. At the same time, since the 2016 T20 World Cup, India has played 12 T20 series at home, out of which Team India has won the trophy 11 times.

Before this series, India was far behind in the head to head record but now India has reached New Zealand. There have been a total of 19 matches between the two teams, out of which New Zealand has won 9 times and India has won 8 times. In two matches the result did not come out.

The toss played an important role in the last match as well and the dew caused a lot of problems for the bowlers. In such a situation, even today, considering the dew, the toss will play an important role. But India will not chase today and will play first, so how will the performance of the Indian bowlers be for the Indian bowlers to see.