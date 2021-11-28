IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score: India vs New Zealand Test Scorecard Live Updates, NZ vs IND 1st Test Match Live Match Score Ball by Ball Updates, IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 4 Live Match Score, IND vs NZ Cricket Match Live Scorecard: By the end of the third day’s play, India’s score was 14 runs at the loss of one wicket. Vice-captain Cheteshwar Pujara scored 9 runs and opener Mayank Agarwal was present at the crease after scoring 4. India had a total lead of 63 runs.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 4 Live Match Score, IND vs NZ Cricket Match Live Scorecard: By the end of the third day’s play, India’s score was 14 runs at the loss of one wicket. Vice-captain Cheteshwar Pujara scored 9 runs and opener Mayank Agarwal was present at the crease after scoring 4. India had a total lead of 63 runs.

India vs New Zealand 1st test Day 4 Live Score: The play of the fourth day has started in the first Test match of the two-match series being played between India and New Zealand in Kanpur. In the first over itself, Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara started with fours. 9 runs in this over from Kyle Jamieson.

The game remained level till the third day. On the third day, New Zealand’s innings was reduced to 296 and India got a lead of 49 runs. After this India also lost its first wicket in the form of Shubman Gill (1).

By the end of the third day’s play, India’s score was 14 runs at the loss of one wicket. Vice-captain Cheteshwar Pujara scored 9 runs and opener Mayank Agarwal was present at the crease after scoring 4. Kyle Jamieson clean bowled Shubman Gill in the second over of India’s second innings. India has a total lead of 63 runs so far.

Earlier, the Indian bowlers bundled out New Zealand’s innings for 296, thanks to 5 wickets from Axar Patel and 3 wickets from Ravichandran Ashwin. Tom Latham scored the highest 95 runs for New Zealand.

Earlier, batting first after winning the toss, India had scored 345 runs and debutant Shreyas Iyer scored a century of 105 runs. Apart from them, Gill (52) and Ravindra Jadeja (50) also scored half-centuries.