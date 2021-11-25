IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score: India vs New Zealand Test Scorecard Live Updates, NZ vs IND 1st Test Match Live Match Score Ball by Ball Updates, IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Live Match Score, IND vs NZ Cricket Match Live Scorecard: There have been 60 Test matches between the two teams, out of which India has won 21 and New Zealand has won 13 times. While 26 test matches have been played in draws. New Zealand has not won a Test match in India since 1988.

India vs New Zealand 1st test Day 1 Live Score: The first Test match of the two-match Test series between India and New Zealand is starting in Kanpur. This match is being played at Green Park Stadium. The New Zealand team last won a Test match in India in 1988. At the same time, only two Test matches have been won by the Kiwi team in India.

If we look at the head to head record, a total of 34 Test matches have been played between the two teams on Indian soil. Out of which India has won 16 times and Kiwi team only twice while 16 test matches have also been drawn. Apart from this, there have been 60 Test matches between the two teams in which India has won 21 and New Zealand has won 13 times. While 26 test matches have been played between the two teams.

For 33 years, the New Zealand team has not won any Test match on Indian soil. But this Kiwi team is different from others and recently New Zealand defeated India in the final of the World Test Championship. At the same time, India is going on the field without many senior players.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are not playing this match. Ajinkya Rahane has been given the command of the team and Cheteshwar Pujara is the vice-captain. Shreyas Iyal is ready for debut and Suryakumar Yadav has also been included in the last-15 for injured KL Rahul.

In such a situation, New Zealand definitely has a chance to end their 33-year drought, but it should not be forgotten that India’s record has been good under Rahane’s captaincy. The credit goes to the then captain Ajinkya Rahane for the way this team made a comeback on the tour of Australia at the end of last year and earlier this year after being all out for 36.