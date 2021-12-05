IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand Test Scorecard Live Updates, NZ vs IND 2nd Test Day 3 Live Match Score Ball by Ball Updates, IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 3 Live Match Score, IND vs NZ Cricket Match Live Scorecard: Live telecast of this match can be seen on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 1/HD in English and Star Sports 3/HD in Hindi. You can also watch the live streaming of this match on Hotstar. Apart from this, you can stay connected with Jansatta.com for other live updates.

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 3 Live ScoreThe second test match of the series between India and New Zealand is being played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Today is the third day of this match. By the end of the second day’s play, the Indian team had reached a very strong position. India had scored 69 runs without any wicket in the second innings and India’s lead had become 332 runs.

On the second day, India’s first innings was bundled out for 325 runs. In reply, the entire Kiwi team was also bundled out for just 62 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin took four, Mohammad Siraj took three and Axar Patel took two wickets. Jayant Yadav also got a breakthrough. India had a lead of 263 runs on the basis of first innings.

India has not fed the visiting team a follow-on. In the second innings, injured Shubman Gill did not open the innings and Cheteshwar Pujara came out to open with Mayank Agarwal. At the end of the second day’s play, India have scored 69 runs without any wicket. Pujara (29) and Mayank (38) are unbeaten on runs.

Earlier, Kiwi bowler Ejaz Patel, creating history, took all 10 wickets in India’s name. Mayank Agarwal scored 150 runs for India. Let us tell you that the first day’s play was initially interrupted due to rain but after that 70 overs play was possible due to the weather.