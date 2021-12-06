IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score: India vs New Zealand Test Scorecard Live Updates, NZ vs IND 2nd Test Day 4 Live Match Score Ball by Ball Updates, IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 4 Live Match Score, IND vs NZ Cricket Match Live Scorecard: Live telecast of this match can be seen on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 1/HD in English and Star Sports 3/HD in Hindi. You can also watch the live streaming of this match on Hotstar. You can stay connected with Jansatta.com for more live updates.

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 4 Live ScoreThe second test match of the series between India and New Zealand is being played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India have a complete grip on the match and are just 5 wickets away from victory. On the third day, India declared their second innings at 276 for 7 and set the visitors a target of 540 runs to win.

By the end of yesterday’s game, New Zealand were 140 for 5 wickets. Henry Nicholls returned unbeaten on 36 and Rachin Ravindra scored 2. Ravichandran Ashwin took 3 and Axar Patel took one wicket for India.

Mayank Agarwal (62) and Cheteshwar Pujara (47) put on 107 runs for the first wicket in India’s second innings. Shubman Gill (47), Virat Kohli (36) and Axar Patel (41 not out) also made important contributions for India in this innings. After taking a lead of 263 runs on the basis of first innings, India took a total lead of 539 runs.

Ajaz Patel also took 4 wickets in the second innings for the Kiwi team. Rachin Ravindra also took 3 wickets in his name. Ejaz Patel took 14 wickets in this match. In the first innings, he made history by taking all 10 wickets of India. India had scored 325 runs in the first innings and in reply New Zealand were all out for 62.