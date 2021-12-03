IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score: India vs New Zealand Test Scorecard Live Updates, NZ vs IND 2nd Test Match Live Match Score Ball by Ball Updates, IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score: India vs New Zealand Test Scorecard Live Updates

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Live Match Score, IND vs NZ Cricket Match Live Scorecard: Team India has played 25 Test matches so far at the Wankhede Stadium. Out of this, he has won 11, while he has to face defeat in 7. The last time a Test match was played at this ground was in the year 2016. Then India defeated England by an innings and 36 runs.

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Live Score: The second Test match of the series between India and New Zealand is to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The first test match of the series played at the Greenpark Stadium in Kanpur ended in a draw. There Team India kept on winning and winning. In such a situation, he will try not to repeat the mistakes made in that match.

New Zealand have not won a single Test series on Indian soil so far. In such a situation, Kane Williamson will try to create history by winning this match under his leadership. With this match, Virat Kohli has taken back the command of Team India’s Test team. Obviously, his eyes will not only be to spoil the plans of the Kiwi team, but also to win the match and win the series.

The last time a Test match was played at this ground was in the year 2016. Then India defeated England by an innings and 36 runs.

The special thing is that Team India has been invincible on this ground for the last 9 years. He got his last defeat at this ground in 2012 against England (10 wickets). New Zealand have played only two Test matches so far at the Wankhede. Of these, he won one Test match (by 136 runs in 1988), while he lost one.

