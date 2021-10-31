Ind Vs NZ Live Streaming India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) Live Cricket Score

T20 World Cup 2021 Live, India vs New Zealand Live Score Updates, IND vs NZ Live Streaming: India lost to New Zealand in the 2007 and 2016 T20 World Cups.

India Vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Updates: Today the important match of T20 World Cup 2021 is being played between India and New Zealand in Dubai. In this match, India will be eyeing to return to the rhythm by registering their first win. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has won the toss and decided to bowl first.

At the same time, let us tell you that India has not defeated New Zealand in the World Cup for 18 years. The last time India defeated New Zealand in the 2003 ODI World Cup. After this, Team India had to face defeat at the hands of the Black Caps in the 2007 and 2016 T20 World Cups.

What is a head to head record called?

If we look at the head to head record, there have been a total of 18 T20 International matches between India and New Zealand before this. Both the teams have won 8-8 matches. Apart from this, two matches have been inconclusive.

At the same time, the special thing in these records is that India has defeated New Zealand in eight T20 International matches since the 2016 T20 World Cup.

India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2021- When, Where and How to Watch Live Streaming?

Both India and New Zealand teams are in Group 2. In the first match of Super-12, both the teams were defeated by Pakistan. Now the result of that defeat is that both the teams have also increased the threat from Afghanistan.

Afghanistan have won 1 out of 2 matches and are close to victory in the third match against Namibia. In such a situation, both New Zealand and India will have to win from Afghanistan as well.