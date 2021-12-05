IND vs NZ Mohammad Siraj Disclosed Planning He Has in Mind To Restrict Ajaz Patel From his 10th Wicket Kiwi Bowler Speaks on Anil Kumble said

Ejaz Patel has immortalized his name on the pages of history by taking all 10 wickets against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. At the same time, Mohammad Siraj, who became his last victim, had planned to stop him from taking the 10th wicket, but he could not succeed.

Ejaz Patel has immortalized his name on the pages of history by taking all 10 wickets against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. At the same time, Mohammad Siraj, who became his last victim, had planned to stop him from taking the 10th wicket, but he could not succeed.

In the second match of the Test series played against India in Mumbai, Ajaz Patel created history by taking all the 10 wickets in an innings. He had immortalized his name on the pages of history by dismissing Mohammad Siraj. Siraj’s last wicket fell in this innings and he had also planned to stop Ejaz from creating history.

Talking to the media after the second day’s play, Mohammad Siraj revealed what was going on in his mind. In fact, at the time when Ejaz was on the threshold of creating history, Umesh Yadav and Siraj were present at the crease as India’s last pair. Siraj was in front of Ejaz at that time.

Mohammad Siraj told that, ‘Ejaz had bowled so well, so I also felt a little pressure. The way he bowled was extraordinary. So my only plan was to put as much pressure on him as I could, but unfortunately I got out.

I wanted to be on the Honors Board…

After creating history, Ejaz Patel did many things while talking to the media. He was the first to say, ‘It is wonderful for me, my family and my wife. You spend a lot of time away from home as a cricketer and I am thankful to God for this opportunity. This is a very special achievement for me.

Along with this, he also talked about Anil Kumble. The Kiwi bowler said, ‘Yes, I remember his taking 10 wickets. I have seen the ‘highlight’ of that match many times. It’s great to be a part of this club (Perfect 10). It was wonderful to see his message. I feel fortunate to be associated with him in this achievement.

Was the thought of taking 10 wickets in his mind at any stage of the Indian innings? Responding to this question, he said, ‘No, no. I knew it would take work. I wanted to be on the Honors Board. But it was special to be like this.