IND vs NZ Mumbai Test Audience Capacity is Restricted to 25 Percent For Watching Second Test Match of Series In Wankhede Stadium MCA Reports

The second match of the Test series will be played between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. For this match, only 25 percent of the spectators of the stadium’s capacity have been allowed to watch the match by the MCA.

New Zealand’s team has come on a tour of India soon after the T20 World Cup. The three-match T20 series is followed by the two-match Test series. The first test match continues at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. The second Test match of the series will be played from December 3 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. A big update related to the capacity of the spectators has come out regarding this match.

According to an information given by the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA), only 25 percent of the capacity of the Wankhede Stadium will be allowed to watch the match. However, the host association says it is trying to increase the numbers.

Let us tell you that Wankhede Stadium has a seating capacity of 30,000 spectators. An official of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) said that they will try to increase this limit to 50 percent.

“As per the general order signed by the Chief Secretary, Government of Maharashtra, 25 per cent spectators will be allowed till now for the Wankhede Test,” the official said. MCA is hoping that they can also allow 50 percent audience.

The last Test at this stadium was against England in December 2016. The match will also mark the return of international cricket to the venue as sporting activities were halted last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There was a lot of speculation about the capacity at Kanpur’s Green Park Stadium too but then any restrictions were lifted after that. But in view of Corona, the decision to reduce the capacity of the spectators as a precaution has been taken by the MCA.

Significantly, once again the headlines have intensified regarding the third wave of Corona. There has also been a stir in India after the new variant of Corona found in South Africa. Clouds of danger are also looming over India’s upcoming tour of South Africa. India is to leave for South Africa on 8 or 9 December. From December 17 to January 26, India will play 3 Tests, 3 ODIs and 4 T20 matches here.