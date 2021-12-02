IND vs NZ Mumbai Test Rainfall Can Create Problem in Whole Match Virat Kohli Returning Playing 11 Tensions Arises KS Bharat Set To Debut

The second match of the Test series between India and New Zealand will be played from December 3 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Due to the continuous rain in Mumbai, the clouds of danger are hovering over this match. Also, with the return of Virat Kohli, the playing XI is a matter of concern for the team management.

Captain Virat Kohli, who is returning after the break, will face a big problem of team composition in the second and final cricket Test against New Zealand starting on Friday. Along with this, the continuous rain in Mumbai is also a cause of concern for both the teams and the management. This match will be played from December 3 to December 7.

In the first Test played in Kanpur, India were deprived of a certain victory due to the restrained innings of the last pair of New Zealand. Now after the return of regular captain Virat Kohli, the team composition is set to change. But this change will happen, who will be dropped from the last-11, it has become a headache for the captain and head coach.

weather created problem

Apart from this, the weather is also very disturbing. At the Wankhede Stadium, it is possible that the hosts will get only four days as heavy rain is expected on the first day. Due to the moisture in the pitch due to rain, the New Zealand team can field an additional fast bowler in the form of Neil Wagner.

Usually the team management is not in favor of too many changes in Indian teams but the problem before coach Rahul Dravid and captain Kohli is that two players are not able to score runs. Shreyas Iyer’s place is believed to be confirmed after scoring 105 and 65 runs on his Test debut in Kanpur.

Another chance for Pujara and Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane has failed in 12 innings in a row but the player who captained in the previous match cannot be ruled out of the next match due to poor form and that too at his home ground. Giving him another chance means that the team management will be criticized for not taking strong action.

The second issue is that of Cheteshwar Pujara, who often forgets that Test cricket is not just about saving wickets. There was a slight change in his mindset in England, but in Kanpur, he was again seen in the same familiar style.

If we talk about the team’s playing XI, then Mayank Agarwal, who is struggling with continuous poor form, can be dropped. Shubman Gill scored a half-century in the first match despite his poor defense technique. Looking to the future, he can be retained in the team.

Kohli will replace Agarwal but the question is who will open the innings with Gill. Cheteshwar Pujara or wicket-keeper batsman KS Bharat can be given this responsibility. Wriddiman Saha was suffering from a sore throat in the Kanpur Test, due to which KS Bharat may be replaced in the Mumbai Test.

In view of the poor form of Ishant Sharma, who could not take wickets in the last match, Mohammad Siraj can be given a chance in the Indian team. With the pitch being favourable, three spinners are likely to retain their places.