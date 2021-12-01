IND vs NZ New Zealand troubles increase in Mumbai Against India Kiwi Team will face turning track Wankhede pitch help spinners from day one turner set to be rolled out

A source in the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) told The Indian Express, “The pitch will help the spinners from day one. We are preparing the pitch keeping in mind the strength of the home team.

The last Test of the 2-match series between India and New Zealand is to be played from December 3 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The first test match played at the Greenpark Stadium in Kanpur ended in a draw. This is the first time since the Border-Gavaskar Trophy played against Australia in March 2017, when Team India is going without a lead in the last match of the series being played at home ground.

World Test champions New Zealand managed to draw the first Test. Team India has played 13 bilateral Test series so far at home ground since February 13 and has named them all. If the Test to be played in Mumbai becomes a draw, then the victory chariot of Team India will stop. This is the reason that both the teams can face the turning track at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

In Kanpur, the Kiwis dropped left-arm pacer Neil Wagner, who had 54 Test match experience, to include William Somerville as the second spinner in the playing XI. It was Somerville’s fifth overall and his first Test in India.

Left-arm spinner Ejaz Patel, New Zealand’s first-choice slow bowler, was also playing his first Test at the birthplace. It was the 10th match of his Test career. Both the spinners failed to put constant pressure on the Indian batsmen.

Somerville conceded 98 runs in both the innings, but he did not get a single breakthrough. Ejaz was able to take only 3 wickets for 150 runs in both the innings. For India, spinners Ravichandran Ashwin (3+3), Axar Patel (5+1) and Ravindra Jadeja (1+4) took 17 wickets in both the innings.

However, Ajaz and Somerville were defended by captain Kane Williamson. He had told that his preparation was far from ideal. Williamson had said after the Kanpur Test, ‘The spinners we have have proved to be excellent for us in many matches and in these types of conditions.’

Wankhede Stadium has not hosted a first-class match since February 2020. The last test match here was played between India and England in December 2016. The weather forecast in the next few days is troubling the MCA.

Mumbai is likely to receive rain on Wednesday and Thursday due to the formation of a low pressure area in the Arabian Sea off the north Maharashtra coast. This shouldn’t have much impact on the match, as only cloudy skies are forecast till Friday. However, MCA fears that bad weather could affect pitch preparations for Mumbai’s first international match since January 2020.

The MCA source said, “The biggest concern for us is the weather forecast. If it rains, we will not be able to water the pitch again. For now, the groundsmen are watering the pitch, but will not use rollers on it, as it can harden the surface.

“If it stays under cover in the midst of rain and they (Grandsen) are unable to water it further, it means the pitch could be too dry, causing it to break quickly,” the source said.