Ind vs NZ Pakistan Murdabad slogans chants during Kanpur Test at Green Park Stadium Babar Azam team fans got angry on Twitter Watch Video

Some Pakistani fans on social media also referred to the match against India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. In that match, the Pakistani team won the match without losing a single wicket.

The first Test of the two-match series between India and New Zealand began on November 25, 2021 at the Greenpark Stadium in Kanpur. India batted on the first day. During the Indian innings, slogans of ‘Pakistan Murdabad’ were raised in the stadium.

Such videos went viral on social media, in which some spectators sitting on the ground were seen raising slogans of ‘Pakistan Murdabad’. After the video went viral, the fans of Babar Azam-led Pakistan team took to Twitter to express their anger.

Pakistani cricket fans say that it is better if such things remain on social media from both sides, but it is unacceptable to do so on the cricket ground in front of the whole world. Some Pakistani fans also cited the match against India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. In that match, the Pakistani team won the match without losing a single wicket.

In the first half hour of India’s innings, fans tried to cheer for the Indian team with the slogans ‘Jeetega Bhai Jeetega, Bharat Jeetega’. Meanwhile, a fan raised the slogan ‘Pakistan Murdabad’. After this many other spectators also started raising slogans of ‘Pakistan Murdabad, Murdabad Murdabad’. Later the fans were also heard chanting ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.

Talking about the match between India and New Zealand, on the first day, stand-in India captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and decided to bat. Shreyas Iyer made his Test debut for India and Rachin Ravindra made his Test debut for New Zealand. Kyle Jamieson took 3 wickets.

This it too much, Indian crowd are continuously cheering insulting words against Pakistan, it is better if such things remain on social media from both sides, but if you are doing this on Cricket Ground Infront of whole globe, then it is not acceptable. pic.twitter.com/bHxYXqnvjs — ? (@Lame_Grunge) November 25, 2021

Unacceptable, poor, and childish from these Indian fans. This is too far ! Honestly, grow up. Just comes to show how hurt they are after we brutally beat them by 10 wickets to an extent where they decide to chant rude remarks against us. — LeftHandedBabar (@BabarCoverDrive) November 25, 2021

Bechare unko obsession bohut ho gayi hai??? 10 wickets se jo hare hain ?? — Zanier (@zanyness) November 25, 2021

kya banega is country ka. Modi ne tabahi pher di hay — ArcheR (@BIoodyInk) November 25, 2021

Obsession with the neighbors will never end. 152-0 also hurt them a lot ? , , , (@aiqibirshad) November 25, 2021

Is ma shamefull kuch b nahi qk abi takleef baki ha abi to mushkl sa 1 mhhinay guzra ha — Faisal Khan ? (@FAISIII56) November 25, 2021

Jamieson was the leading wicket-taker for New Zealand. He dismissed Mayank Agarwal for 13 runs. After that the partnership of Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara was broken. Shubman Gill completed his fourth Test half-century before being dismissed by Kyle Jamieson.

Tim Southee gave India the third blow by sending Pujara to the pavilion on a personal score of 26 runs. Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane grabbed everyone’s attention by playing some amazing shots. However, he got bowled by Jamieson and could not convert the good start into a big innings.

Debut man Shreyas Iyer shared a century partnership for the fifth wicket with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Iyer completed his first Test half-century on debut. India ended the first day on 258/4. At the end of the first day’s play, Iyer was not out on 75 and Jadeja was on 50.