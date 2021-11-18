IND vs NZ Petition Filed In Jharkhand High Court to Postpone Second T20 Match Or Allow Only limited public to come and see the match in Ranchi

A petition has been filed in the Jharkhand High Court against the second T20 match between India and New Zealand in Ranchi. In the petition, there has been a demand to postpone this match or allow spectators in reduced capacity.

The second match of the India-New Zealand T20 series is to be held in Ranchi on Friday. A petition has been filed in the Jharkhand High Court with a demand to postpone it before the match or allow the match to be held with only half the capacity of the stadium.

Advocate Dheeraj Kumar of Jharkhand High Court has filed a Public Interest Litigation in Jharkhand High Court against the permission of spectators for this match to be held at JSCA Stadium of Jharkhand State Cricket Association. The advocate has opposed the exemption to organize cricket matches with 100 percent capacity.

He said that when the state temples, all the courts and other offices are also working with 50 percent staff regarding the corona infection, under which rule has the state government given permission to use the cricket stadium with 100 percent capacity?

In the petition, there has been a demand to postpone tomorrow’s match or ban the use of the stadium at 100 percent capacity. The advocate has also made a special request in the court for early hearing on the petition so that the hearing can be done at the earliest and the order of the state government can be stayed in this matter.

It is important that two days ago the state government had allowed to book only 50 percent of the stadium’s seats for the cricket match between New Zealand and India, but then this decision was withdrawn and the organizers were given all the seats of the stadium for the match. Allowed to book seats.

Significantly, India defeated New Zealand by 5 wickets in the first match played in Jaipur. The second match will be played on November 19 at Ranchi and the third match will be played on November 21 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

After this, New Zealand will also play two Test matches on this tour. The first Test will be played in Kanpur from November 25 to 29 and the second Test in Mumbai from December 3 to 7.