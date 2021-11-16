IND vs NZ Rahul Dravid bowling to Rohit Sharma net practice Hitman hits long shots India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Match Practice Session Watch Video

After 8 years, an international cricket match is going to be organized in Rajasthan. Not only this, the first international match of T20 format will be played on 17 November 2021 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Team India has started a new campaign after recovering from the disappointment of not reaching the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup. Now New Zealand’s challenge is in front of him. India has to play a series of 3 T20 and two Test matches against New Zealand at home grounds. New Zealand’s tour of India is to begin with the T20 match to be held in Jaipur on November 17.

Both the teams have reached Jaipur. Team India sweated profusely in net practice on the evening of November 15 before the match. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shared pictures and videos of net practice on its social media handles. In the video, Team India’s new head coach Rahul Dravid was seen bowling to Rohit Sharma. Rohit Sharma was also seen hitting long shots during the practice session.

Looking at the video and pictures that have been released of net practice, it seems that Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will open in the first match against New Zealand. At the same time, Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel also took part in the bowling session. With this, there is a possibility of both of them also joining the playing XI.

Venkatesh Iyer and Rituraj Gaikwad also shared their bat nephews. In such a situation, it is possible that Rohit gives Rituraj Gaikwad an opportunity to open. Then KL Rahul can be sent to bat at number five.

However, 47 T20 matches have been played so far in this ground during the Indian Premier League (IPL). Out of these 15, the team batting first has won.

At the same time, in 32 matches, the team batting later has won. The average score in a T20 match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium is 158 runs. The highest T20 score at this ground is 197 runs, which was made by Rajasthan Royals against Royal Challenger Bangalore in 2008. In the year 2013, Mumbai Indians were all out in Jaipur on the minimum score of 92 runs.