IND vs NZ Ravichandran Ashwin breaks Harbhajan Singh Most Test Wicket record Indian Spinner equals former Captain Bishan Singh Bedi 45-year-old record against new zealand

Ravichandran Ashwin has become the third Indian to take the most wickets in Test cricket. Ashwin now has 418 wickets in Test cricket. He left Harbhajan Singh behind. Harbhajan Singh has taken 417 wickets in 103 Test matches at an average of 32.46 and economy of 2.84. However, Ashwin has achieved this feat only in his 80th Test. Ashwin has so far taken 418 wickets at an average of 24.53 and economy of 2.79.

Anil Kumble, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, is at number one in this list. Kumble has taken 619 wickets in 132 Test matches at an average of 29.65 and economy of 2.69. On the other hand, Kapil Dev is at number two. Captain Kapil Dev, who made India the world champion for the first time, took 434 wickets in 131 Test matches at an average of 29.64 and economy of 2.78 in his career.

Ashwin has so far taken 57 wickets in 8 Test matches against New Zealand at an average of 17.01 and an economy of 2.75. Bishan Singh Bedi played his last Test match against New Zealand on 26 November 1976 at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. He took 9 wickets in that test.

Ashwin has reached the joint number two spot in terms of dismissing New Zealand opener Tom Latham for the most number of times in Test cricket. Next to him is Stuart Broad of England. Stuart Broad has made Latham his victim 8 times so far. At the same time, Ashwin and Mitchell Starc have done this 7-7 times. It is also a coincidence that this is the 150th Test innings of both Ashwin and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.