IND vs NZ Ravichandran Ashwin Equals Harbhajan Singh Record of 417 Test Wickets Team India Win Kanpur Test Never Foreign Team Chased more than 276 runs in India

Team India has tightened its grip on Kanpur Test. If we look at the record, then India’s victory in this test match has also been decided. Also, chasing the target of 284 runs, Ravichandran Ashwin gave the first blow to the Kiwi team in the form of Will Young on the fourth day itself. This was the 417th wicket of his Test career.

With this, he has equaled Harbhajan Singh. On the third day, Ashwin broke the record of 414 Test wickets held by Pakistani legend Wasim Akram by taking three New Zealand wickets. Today he has matched India’s legendary spinner Harbhajan Singh and will probably leave him behind on the fifth day as well.

Ravichandran Ashwin is now behind Kapil Dev’s 434 and Anil Kumble’s 619 wickets. This is Ashwin’s 80th Test match and he took three wickets in the first innings. In the second innings, he has so far taken one wicket in his name.

India sure to win

India set New Zealand a target of 284 runs in the Kanpur Test. According to this goal, India’s victory can be considered fixed. This is because the foreign team in India has never been able to chase a target of more than 276 runs in the fourth innings. At the same time, only twice a target of more than 200 has been chased in the fourth innings on Indian soil.

In 1972-73, England won the Test match by scoring 207 runs. After this, in 1987-88, West Indies won the Test match by scoring 276 runs against India. Both these matches were played in Delhi. Overall, chasing in the last innings in India, the foreign team has won only twice out of 66. The match has been drawn 31 times and the team has lost 33 times.

Also, if we talk about New Zealand, the team has been able to chase the target of more than 284 only twice. In 1993–94, the Kiwis won Test matches by scoring 324 runs against Pakistan in Christchurch and 317 runs in 2008–09 against Bangladesh in Chittagong.