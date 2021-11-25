IND vs NZ Shreyas Iyer Gets Test Cap From Sunil Gavaskar Head Coach Rahul Dravid Brings Old tradition Back in Indian Team at his first test Watch Video

Former captain Sunil Gavaskar presented India’s ‘Test Cap’ to Shreyas Iyer on Thursday. In this way, head coach Rahul Dravid has revived the old tradition of getting coveted caps from the stalwarts of Indian cricket to new players. Iyer got a chance to debut for India in the Kanpur Test against New Zealand.

Shreyas Iyer became the 303rd player to debut for India in Test cricket. Before the toss against New Zealand, the legendary batsman Gavaskar presented him with the cap. Dravid had invited Gavaskar for this special event.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the video of the moment on its Twitter handle and wrote, ‘Proud moment for Shreyas Iyer, who was handed over the Test cap by legend Sunil Gavaskar.’ Head coach Rahul Dravid is also seen in this video. After giving the cap, Gavaskar also gave some tips to Iyer.

It is worth noting that earlier in Ranchi during the second match of the T20 series, Dravid had invited one of the most successful Indian limited-overs bowlers, Ajit Agarkar, to present the national team cap to Harshal Patel. At the same time, he himself handed over the cap to Venkatesh Iyer in the first match.

Earlier, Rahul Dravid also went as a coach with the young Indian team that went on tour to Sri Lanka. On that tour also a tradition was kept by Rahul Dravid that the team caps were given to the young players by senior players of the team, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav etc.

Let us tell you that there has been a tradition of getting the national cap from former Australian players. India had such a tradition earlier as well but for some time only the captain or a senior player or a member of the support staff used to hand over the cap to the debutant.

The first match of the two-match Test series between India and New Zealand has started from today at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. This match will continue from 25 to 29 November. After this, the second and last Test match will be played in Mumbai from December 3 to 7. Both these Tests are part of the second World Test Championship. This is the start of the Test Championship for both the teams.