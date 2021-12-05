IND vs NZ Spider Cam Stuck Between Pitch Umpires Forced to Take Early Tea Break Ravichandran Ashwin Creates Funny Moment Watch Video

In the second session of the third day of the Mumbai Test, the spider cam got stuck on the beach pitch. Due to which the umpires also had to take a premature tea break. Its video surfaced on social media and BCCI also shared a video of Indian players’ fun with it.

In the second session on the third day of the ongoing Mumbai Test between India and New Zealand, the spider cam, which brought every big and small sight to the audience, got stuck on the middle pitch. After which both the umpires were compelled to take a premature T-break. The video of this incident was shared on BCCI TV.

BCCI has also shared a funny post regarding this on Twitter. In this video many Indian players including Ravichandran Ashwin are also seen having fun. Along with this, a picture of Ashwin having fun has also been shared in the tweet made by BCCI. This incident happened after the fourth over of New Zealand’s second innings.

In fact, Ravichandran Ashwin showed Kiwi captain Tom Latham the way back to the pavilion on the last ball of the fourth over. After this, as soon as the batsman got out and started returning to the pavilion and the second batsman reached the crease, at that time the spider cam got stuck on the non-striking end.

Everyone on the field felt that the spider cam had stopped there only to make the video. But when Spider Cam stayed there for a long time, the discussion started. As he did not move for a long time, both the umpires declared a premature tee break. However, the spider cam defect was later rectified.

Talking about the Mumbai Test, the match has gone in India’s favor to a great extent. Declaring the second innings for 276 runs, India gave the visiting team a target of 540 runs. Earlier, India had bundled out New Zealand’s first innings for 62 runs and took a massive lead of 263 runs. India had scored 325 runs while playing first.

In this match, Kiwi bowler Ejaz Patel made history by taking all 10 wickets of India in the first innings. At the same time, Mayank Agarwal also played a brilliant innings of 150 runs for India. The first Test of the two-Test series ended in a draw at Kanpur where India were one wicket away from victory.