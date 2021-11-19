IND vs NZ T20I 2021 Live Streaming: India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Match Live Telecast on Hotstar, Star Sports, Team Squads, Match Timings, Full Schedule, IND vs NZ T20I Live Streaming: India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Match Live Telecast on Hotstar, star sports, team squad, match timings, complete schedule

Where and how to watch live streaming of this match?

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 Live Streaming, How to Watch IND vs NZ T20I Match Live Telecast Online: You can watch the live telecast of this match on various channels of Star Sports network. You can watch the live streaming of this match on Hotstar.

India vs New Zealand T20 Live Streaming Online: The second match of the three-match T20 series between India and New Zealand will be played in Ranchi today. India won the first match by 5 wickets in Jaipur to take a 1-0 lead. India will go out with the intention of capturing the series today.

The Indian team is seen in a completely different and new style in this series. From this series, Rohit Sharma has taken over the captaincy of the T20 team, while Rahul Dravid is associated with the team as the head coach. Venkatesh Iyer also got a chance to make his international debut in the first match.

Now it will be a matter to be seen whether Avesh Khan or Harshal Patel gets a chance to debut in this match or not. Also, it will be interesting to see whether Yuzvendra Chahal gets a place in the team today or not. Akshar Patel could not do much in the last match and Siraj and Chahar were also beaten up.

This second match of the T20 series between India and New Zealand will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. The toss of this match will start at 6.30 pm and the live action will start at 7 pm.

The match can be watched live on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 1/HD in English and Star Sports 3/HD in Hindi. You can also watch the live streaming of this match on Hotstar. Apart from this, you can stay connected with Jansatta.com for other live updates.