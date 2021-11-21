IND vs NZ T20I 2021 Live Streaming: India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Match Live Telecast on Hotstar, Star Sports, Team Squads, Match Timings

Where and how to watch live streaming of the match?

When and where will this match take place?

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 Live Streaming, How to Watch IND vs NZ T20I Match Live Telecast Online: You can watch the live telecast of this match on various channels of Star Sports network. You can watch the live streaming of this match on Hotstar.

India vs New Zealand T20I Live Streaming Online: The last match of the three-match T20 series between India and New Zealand will be played today. Indian team led by Rohit Sharma will be eyeing a clean sweep. India have already won the series by taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

India defeated New Zealand by 5 wickets in Jaipur and then in Ranchi, the Indian team won the series by 7 wickets. In today’s match, the Indian team can give a chance to many other players. Today Avesh Khan can get the Indian cap. Apart from this, Rituraj Gaikwad and Yuzvendra Chahal can also get a chance in the team.

New Zealand’s team defeated India in the T20 World Cup. The team is looking for a win after suffering a loss in the final. In such a situation, today Tim Southee would like to win back the confidence before the Test match. Apart from this, the Kiwi team would like to get back the honor by winning against the Indian team today.

The final T20 match of the series between India and New Zealand will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata today. This match will start at 7 pm Indian time and the toss of this match will be at 6.30 pm.

The match can be watched live on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 1/HD in English and Star Sports 3/HD in Hindi. You can also watch the live streaming of this match on Hotstar. Apart from this, you can stay connected with Jansatta.com for other live updates.