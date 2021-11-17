IND vs NZ T20I Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch India vs New Zealand Match Live Telecast Online

How and where to watch live streaming of this match?

When and where will this match be played?

India vs New Zealand T20I Match Live Streaming on Hotstar, Star Sports: You can watch the live telecast of this match on various channels of Star Sports network. You can watch the live streaming of this match on Hotstar. You can also stay connected with Jansatta.com for live updates.

IND vs NZ 1st T20I Live Streaming: The 3-match T20 series between India and New Zealand is going to start from today. Today the first match will be played in Jaipur. Rahul Dravid’s tenure as head coach will start with the team from today. At the same time, the command of the team will be in the hands of Rohit Sharma.

In this series, the Indian team will go without many senior players. The stars of IPL and the young talent of India will be seen in this series. Without senior players like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, all eyes will be on Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel and Rituraj Gaikwad.

India vs New Zealand 1st T20 Playing 11: Here’s all the updates related to Playing 11

At the same time, the New Zealand team will also take the field without their regular captain Kane Williamson. He has been rested and the team has been handed over to Tim Southee. Apart from this, the injured Devon Conway is also out of the team.

When and where will this match be played?

The first T20 International match of the three-match series between India and New Zealand will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The live action of this match will be from 7 pm Indian time. Whereas the matches of IPL and T20 World Cup used to start from 7.30 am. The toss of this match will be held at 6.30 pm.

How and where to watch live streaming of this match?

The entire series including today’s match between India and New Zealand will be telecast on various Star Sports networks. You can also watch the entire series telecast in different languages ​​on Star Sports channels in different languages. You can watch Star Sports 3 for Hindi and Star Sports 1 for English.

At the same time, you can watch the live streaming of this match on Hotstar. Apart from this, you can also stay connected with Jansatta.com for live updates.