IND vs NZ Team, 3rd T20I – India’s Playing 11 Against New Zealand, India’s Playing 11 Against New Zealand

India vs New Zealand, Playing 11 Team For Today’s T20I Match, Toss Details: India will look to clean sweep today. Team India has taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

India vs New Zealand Dream 11 Prediction Both Teams Playing 11: The third and final match of the three-match T20 series between India and New Zealand will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata today. Today the Indian team will come out with the intention of doing a clean sweep. On the other hand, the visiting team would like to end the series with respect.

India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series after registering wins in both the opening matches played in Jaipur and Ranchi. In the first two matches, one player each was seen making his debut. Venkatesh Iyer made his debut in Jaipur and hit a crucial boundary off the first ball of his career.

After this, Harshal Patel made his debut in the second match and while bowling brilliantly won the Player of the Match award. Now India has won the series, so today Indore Express Avesh Khan can get the Indian cap by resting Deepak Chahar, who proved to be a bit expensive in the last two matches.

At the same time, Rituraj Gaikwad and Yuzvendra Chahal can also get a place in the team today. Apart from this, there may be a return of Lockie Ferguson in the New Zealand team. Apart from this, no other changes are visible.

Here is the probable playing 11 of both the teams for today

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Rituraj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wk), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (c), Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne/Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Who to choose in the Dream11 team?

captain: Rohit Sharma vice captain– KL Rahul / Rituraj Gaikwad, batsmanSuryakumar Yadav, Martin Guptill, Shreyas Iyer, Mark Chapman, wicket keeperRishabh Pant/Ishan Kishan all rounder– James Neesham/Venkatesh Iyer, bowlerTim Southee, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal/Ravichandran Ashwin.