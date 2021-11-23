IND vs NZ Team India not won Test series against New Zealand from 2016 India can create history in Kanpur GreenPark Stadium under Ajinkya Rahane Captaincy

The first Test of the 2-match series between India and New Zealand is to be played from November 25 to 29 at the Greenpark Stadium in Kanpur. Both the teams have reached Kanpur. The command of the team is in the hands of Ajinkya Rahane. Team India has played 5 Test matches under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane. Out of these, they have won 4, while one match ended in a draw.

Team India, on the other hand, has not won a Test series against New Zealand for 6 years. Team India won the last Test series against New Zealand in 2016. Since then there was a Test series between the two teams. It was won by New Zealand. Apart from this, the ICC World Test Championship 2019-2021 was played. New Zealand won the World Test Championship by winning its final as well.

New Zealand played their last Test series in India in the year 2016. In that three-match Test series, Team India had wiped out New Zealand. Team India won the Test series by 3-0. Then India won the first test played in Indore by 321 runs, the second test played in Kolkata by 178 runs and the last and third test played in Kanpur by 197 runs.

Since the first Test of this series is to be played in Kanpur. In such a situation, the record of Greenpark Stadium also has special significance for Team India. These figures make Team India’s upper hand heavy.

Team India has played 22 test matches so far at Greenpark Stadium. Out of this, he has won 7. However, he has not lost a Test match at this ground since 1983. Team India’s last defeat at Greenpark was on 21 October 1983.

West Indies then won against India by an innings and 83 runs. Since then, Team India has played 8 matches at this ground and has won 5 of them.

Team India has played three test matches at this ground since April 11, 2008 and in all, the opposition team has got dust. He defeated South Africa by 8 wickets in April 2008, Sri Lanka by an innings and 144 runs in November 2009 and New Zealand by 197 runs in September 2016.

Team India also won the last Test series against New Zealand at home in October the same year. If Ajinkya Rahane manages to lead the Indian team to victory in the Kanpur Test, then Greenpark will continue India’s record of being invincible for the last 38 years. Along with this, Team India will also be successful in hitting the winning boundary in Kanpur.