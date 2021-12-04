IND vs NZ Unwanted Records for Kiwi Team As New Zealand All Out on 62 Runs Lowest Total Of test in Wankhede Stadium

Thanks to the brilliant performance of the Indian bowlers, the entire team of New Zealand was bundled out for 62 runs. This is New Zealand’s lowest Test score against India. Apart from this, this is the lowest score in an innings of a Test at the Wankhede Stadium and also on Indian soil.

Thanks to the brilliant performance of the Indian bowlers, the entire team of New Zealand was bundled out for 62 runs. This is New Zealand’s lowest Test score against India. Apart from this, this is the lowest score in an innings of a Test at the Wankhede Stadium and also on Indian soil.

The Kiwi batsmen were completely battered in front of the brilliant performance of the Indian bowlers in the Mumbai Test. The entire team of New Zealand was all out for 62 runs in the first innings. This is the sixth lowest score of the Kiwi team in an innings of Test cricket. New Zealand also holds the record for the lowest Test score in the world. The Kiwis were all out for 26 against England in 1955.

If we talk about the current Test match, then this is New Zealand’s lowest score against India. Apart from this, this is the lowest score in an innings of a Test at the Wankhede Stadium and also on Indian soil. Also, this is the lowest Test score of a team against India as well.

In this way, after New Zealand’s innings was reduced to 62 runs, the Kiwi team made many unwanted records in their name. Let’s take a look at all those records one by one. All these unsolicited records are as follows:-

Minimum Test Score of an innings in India

62 NZ v IND, Mumbai 2021 (in same match)

75 IND v WI, Delhi 1987

76 IND v SA, Ahmedabad 2008

79 SA v IND, Nagpur 2015

Minimum test score against India

62 NZ, Mumbai 2021* (in same match)

79 SA, Nagpur 2015

81 ENG, Ahmedabad 2021

82 SL, Chandigarh 1990

New Zealand’s lowest test score against India

62 – In Mumbai, 2021* (in the same match)

94 – Hamilton, 2002

100 – In Wellington, 1981

101 – In Auckland, 1968

Wankhede lowest test score

62 NZ v IND 2021* (in same match)

93 AUS v IND 2004

100 IND v ENG 2006

102 ENG v IND 1981

104 IND v AUS 2004

Ejaz Patel created history

Earlier, Kiwi bowler Ejaz Patel had registered his name on the pages of history by taking all 10 wickets in India’s first innings. By doing this, he equaled India’s Anil Kumble and England’s Jim Laker. He took all 10 wickets in this innings giving 119 runs.

In this match, the Indian innings was reduced to 325 runs. In reply, New Zealand’s team was bundled out for 62 runs. India got a lead of 263 runs on the basis of first innings. Ravichandran Ashwin took four wickets, Mohammad Siraj took three and Axar Patel took two wickets for India. Jayant Yadav also got a wicket.