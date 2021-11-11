IND vs NZ Virat Kohli not play 1st Test match BCCI in Dilemma between Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane over handing over Test Team captaincy Rahul Dravid Selectors

Virat Kohli will take charge of the team from the second Test to be held in Mumbai. Team India will leave for South Africa tour in the second week of December. He has to play a series of three Tests, three ODIs and 4 T20 International matches there.

Virat Kohli will not lead the team in the first test match against New Zealand. Considering the fatigue and workload of the bio-bubble, the national selectors may simultaneously rest several regular players in the team for the two-Test home series against New Zealand. Team India is likely to be announced in a day or two for the Test series against New Zealand.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) may rest some of its key fast bowlers, especially Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur, for the Test series, according to a Times of India report. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who has been serving the team consistently across formats for a long time, is also likely to miss the New Zealand series so that he too can get the much needed respite from the bio-bubble life.

It has also been learned that the selectors and the new head coach have a different opinion on Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane on choosing the stand-in captain for the first Test. Rohit has recently been appointed as Kohli’s successor in the T20 format. Rahane’s modest form and Rohit’s growing stature as a captain across formats have left the selectors and new head coach Rahul Dravid thinking.

However, the team management believes that Kohli is the undisputed full-time Test captain. The selectors are understood to want to stick with Rahane and Wriddhiman Saha (as first-choice wicketkeepers). KS Bharat from Andhra will be the second ‘wicketkeeper’.

The BCCI has offered a short break from the bio-bubble life before the players gather for the three-match T20I series against New Zealand starting November 17 in Jaipur. Players who were playing in the UAE for the T20 World Cup and the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament have been allowed to go home to be with their families.

Players are getting a break of two or three days depending on their exit from the current bubble. There will be a three-day quarantine. This step has been taken keeping in mind the tour of South Africa. Some of the players who go into the bubble in Jaipur may have to stay in it for three months.

The BCCI will also announce the support staff of new head coach Rahul Dravid on Thursday, 11 November 2021. Vikram Rathor is the current batting coach. NCA bowling coach Paras Mhambrey will be the new bowling coach of Team India.

At the same time, T Dileep will be the fielding coach. Dileep has been in the NCA system for some time. He also went to Sri Lanka with the Indian team in July 2021. Dileep was up against Abhay Sharma. Abhay Sharma has been a part of India ‘A’ and Under-19 teams.