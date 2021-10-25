Ind vs Pak 1st time Team India lost by 10 wickets in T20 International Pakistan beat India for 4th time in ICC tournaments T20 World Cup All Records you want know

Virat Kohli has become the highest run-scorer against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. He has 223 runs against Pakistan in T20 World Cup. Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has now slipped to number two.

In the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, the Indian cricket team lost to Pakistan by 10 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on 24 October. For the first time in T20 International, the Indian team has lost by a margin of 10 wickets. At the same time, in T20 International, Pakistan has won by 10 wickets for the first time against any opposition team.

This is India’s fourth defeat against Pakistan in ICC tournaments. Earlier, he had lost against Pakistan by three wickets in the 2004 Champions Trophy, 54 runs in the 2009 Champions Trophy, and 180 runs in the 2017 Champions Trophy.

Pakistan is the fourth team to win the T20 World Cup by 10 wickets. Before that Australia, South Africa, Oman have done this achievement in their name. Australia won Sri Lanka in 2007, South Africa in 2012, Zimbabwe and Oman by 10 wickets against Papua New Guinea in the same edition.

Babar Azam played an unbeaten half-century in the match against India. He became the third captain of Pakistan to score a half-century in the T20 World Cup. Shoaib Malik and Younis Khan have done this feat as captain before him. Shoaib Malik scored half-centuries in 2007 and Younis Khan in 2009 World Cup.

Talking about Indian captain Virat Kohli, he was dismissed in this match by scoring 57 runs in 49 balls. Virat Kohli is the first Indian captain to score 50 or more runs in the T20 World Cup. It is also a coincidence that he lost his wicket for the first time against Pakistan in T20 World Cup matches.

Apart from this, Kohli also became the highest run-scorer against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. He has scored 223 runs against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. In this case, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has now slipped to number two. He has 220 runs against Pakistan. Australia’s Mike Hussey is at number three with 168 runs.

Babar Azam along with Mohammad Rizwan also made the record of opening partnership for most runs in T20 World Cup. Babar and Rizwan shared an unbeaten partnership of 152 runs for the first wicket.

Earlier this record was in the name of Chris Gayle and Dwayne Smith of West Indies. Both had a partnership of 145 runs. In this case, the name of Pakistan’s Kamran Akmal and Salman Butt comes at number three. Both have shared 142 runs in the T20 World Cup.