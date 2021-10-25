Ind vs Pak Firecrackers burst in India on victory of Pakistan Gaddar trends on Twitter Virender Sehwag furious Gautam Gambhir said such people cannot be Indians Traitor trended on Twitter; Virender Sehwag furious, Gautam Gambhir said

Virender Sehwag says that when firecrackers are banned in India, then where did they come from. Gautam Gambhir said that people who do this are not only Indians. The former opener also said that he is with his players.

Are some people celebrating in India on the defeat of Team India against Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup? After seeing such reports, former Indian openers Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir are very angry. Both have tweeted and termed the bursting of firecrackers in India as shameful on the victory of Pakistan.

Sehwag says that when firecrackers are banned in India, then where did they come from. At the same time, Gambhir said that the people who do this are not only Indians. The former opener also said that he is with his players.

Gambhir wrote in the tweet, ‘Indians cannot be the ones who burst firecrackers on Pakistan’s victory. We are with our boys. He also tagged his tweet on #shameful. However, after such reports surfaced, Sehwag questioned that when firecrackers are banned in India, where did they come from.

Sehwag expressed his anger by tweeting in this regard. He wrote, ‘Firecrackers are banned during Deepawali, but yesterday in some parts of India, crackers were burst to celebrate Pakistan’s victory. Well they must be celebrating the victory of cricket. So what’s wrong with bursting crackers on Diwali? Why hypocrisy, only then all knowledge is remembered.’

Those bursting crackers on Pak winning can’t be Indian! We stand by our boys! #Shameful — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 25, 2021

Firecrackers are banned during Diwali but yesterday in parts of India there were firecrackers to celebrate Pakistan ‘s victory. Achha they must have been celebrating victory of cricket. Toh , what’s the harm in fireworks on Diwali. Hypocrisy kyun, saara gyaan tab hi yaad aata hai — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 25, 2021

There are both supporters and opponents of Sehwag and Gambhir on social media. Several Twitter users posted some videos in response to Sehwag and Gambhir’s tweets. Firecrackers were seen bursting in those videos. Not only this, after such news came a traitor trend on Twitter.

Those who posted related videos and pictures on Twitter claimed that celebrations were held at some places in India after Team India lost the match against Pakistan. Fireworks were burst. Fireworks were fired. However, Jansatta.com does not confirm such reports.