IND vs PAK Harmanpreet Double Strike Leads India to Defeat Pakistan in Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Match by 3-1

India defeated Pakistan in the Asian Champions Trophy to seal their place in the semi-finals. Earlier, India had beaten Bangladesh badly.

Two goals from Indian hockey team vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh helped Olympic bronze medalist India beat arch-rivals Pakistan 3-1 on Friday. With this win, they have almost assured their place in the semi-finals of the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) men’s hockey tournament.

Harmanpreet Singh converted two penalty corners in the eighth and 53rd minutes. Akashdeep, who could not make it to the Tokyo Olympics team, scored a field goal in the 42nd minute, which is his second goal in the tournament. Junaid Manzoor scored the only goal for Pakistan in the 45th minute.

Indian goalkeeper Suraj Karkare showed a great game and made many excellent saves in the match and did not give Pakistan a chance to score. This is India’s second win in the tournament. Earlier, India had defeated Bangladesh 9-0.

Pakistan is still waiting for its first win. He played his first match against Japan in a goalless draw. India shared their first match in a 2-2 draw against Korea.

India are currently at the top of the points table with seven points from three matches. Pakistan currently have only one point in two matches. They will take on Japan on Sunday in the five-nation tournament being played on a round-robin basis. Earlier in the last match, the Indian team had defeated Bangladesh 9-0.

It is worth noting that India and Pakistan had become joint winners in the last tournament played in Muscat. Then the final match could not be held due to rain. India and Pakistan have faced each other in the hockey finals of the first seven Asian Games.

India and Pakistan have played a total of nine finals against each other in the Asian Games, with Pakistan winning seven and India winning two gold medals. Both countries had made it to three consecutive Olympic finals from 1956 to 1964.