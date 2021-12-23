IND vs PAK Indian Hockey Team Bags Bronze Medal in Asian Champions Trophy By Beating Pakistan Twice in Tournament

In the Asian Champions Trophy, India won the bronze medal after defeating Pakistan 4-3 in the third place match. India has defeated the neighboring country for the second time in this tournament.

Olympic bronze medalist India beat arch-rivals Pakistan in a thrilling 4 . 3 to win the bronze medal of the Asian Champions Trophy men’s hockey tournament. The Indian team could not perform well in the last two matches after finishing on top in the round robin stage. He also had to work hard to win the bronze medal by defeating Pakistan.

In the last tournament held in Muscat, India and Pakistan were joint winners. India was defeated by Japan 5-3 in the semi-finals on Tuesday. Against Pakistan, India scored 11 penalty corners out of which only two could be scored. India took the lead in the first minute with the help of Harmanpreet Singh’s goal.

It was followed by Sumit (45th), Varun Kumar (53rd) and Akashdeep Singh (57th). Afraz (10th), Abdul Rana (33rd) and Ahmed Nadeem (57th) scored for Pakistan. This was India’s second win over Pakistan in this tournament. Earlier, India had defeated Pakistan 3-1 in the round robin stage.

South Korea will face Japan in the final. India got off to a good start and the Indians continued to attack the Pakistani goal. India got four penalty corners in the first quarter of which Harmanpreet scored in the first minute.

Pakistan slowly intensified their comeback efforts and in the tenth minute, Afraz managed to dodge goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak. Harmanpreet failed to get the ball out of the circle. India quickly got the fifth penalty corner but Harmanpreet could not score. Pathak saved the first penalty corner for Pakistan in the 14th minute.

In the second quarter, Pakistan foiled several of India’s attacks. India again got a penalty corner in the 22nd minute but Pakistani goalkeeper Amjad Ali did not allow Harmanpreet to get success. Four minutes later he saved Akashdeep’s reverse hit.

A magnificent game of ? comes to an end, with the #MenInBlue managing to beat Pakistan and taking the third position in the Hero Men’s Asian Champions Trophy Dhaka 2021. ?#IndiaKaGame #HeroACT2021 pic.twitter.com/MJCAvYjNgy — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) December 22, 2021

India showed an aggressive game and scored seven penalty corners but Amjad Ali showed a lot of promptness. After the break, Pakistan took the lead with the help of a rebound goal from Abdul Rana. Pakistan would have scored another goal in the 43rd minute but Rana’s shot hit the goalpost.

Within three seconds of the third quarter, Gursahibjit Singh gave the ball to Sumit, who scored the equalizer. Both the teams put in a lot of effort in the fourth and last quarter. Varun scored the third goal for India on the penalty corner.

Pakistan got two penalty corners in the retaliatory attack but Indian captain Manpreet Singh saved them as the first rusher. Akashdeep scored a reverse hit on Lalit’s pass three minutes before the last whistle, though Nadeem quickly closed the gap for Pakistan.