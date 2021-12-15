IND vs PAK Match to Be Played in Women World Cup Starting In New Zealand March 2022 ICC Released Full Schedule

The teams of India and Pakistan will once again face off on the world stage. There will be a match between the cricket teams of India and Pakistan on 6 March 2022. ICC has released the full schedule of the tournament.

When and where will the knockout matches be played?

India will play their first match against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Women’s ODI World Cup starting in New Zealand from March 4 next year. The International Cricket Council (ICC) made this announcement on Wednesday. The tournament will run for 31 days in which a total of 31 matches will be played. 8 teams will face each other to get the World Cup trophy.

The opening match of the tournament will be played between hosts New Zealand and West Indies, which will be followed by two crucial matches in which arch-rivals will face off. Australia will take on defending champions England in Hamilton on March 5 while India will face Pakistan in Tauranga on March 6.

The tournament will be hosted by six cities Auckland, Christchurch, Dunedin, Hamilton, Tauranga and Wellington. Australia, England, South Africa and India qualified for the World Cup on the basis of their superior position in the ICC Women’s Championship 2017–20, while New Zealand automatically qualified for the tournament as hosts.

Bangladesh, Pakistan and West Indies took the last three spots on the basis of their team rankings after the Women’s World Cup qualifiers were canceled due to COVID-19 uncertainties. The tournament will be played in a league format with each team facing each other. In the end, the top four teams will advance to the semi-finals.

The first semi-final will be played at Basin Reserve in Wellington on March 30, while the Hagley Oval in Christchurch will host the second semi-final on March 31 and the final on April 3. There is also a safe day for both the semi-finals and the final.

The last women’s global competition was played in Australia in March 2020 as the T20 World Cup, in which the hosts defeated India in the final. The Indian team will tour New Zealand before the World Cup so that it will be able to prepare well for this tournament.