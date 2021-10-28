Ind vs Pak Now Pakistani woman journalist Sumaira Khan besmirch on Harbhajan Singh Indian spinner taught lesson her engage in twitter war mohammad amir spot fixing

A day earlier, former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir had taunted Harbhajan Singh. Then the Indian legend had called Aamir a fixer and said that he is going to sell his country. Such people are a blot on the game.

Pakistanis have lost their minds after securing their first win against India in the ICC T20 World Cup. They are targeting India or its players with one pretext or the other. The latest case is of Pakistani female journalist Sumaira Khan. Now Sumaira Khan has thrown mud on Harbhajan Singh. However, the star Indian spinner also taught him such a lesson that he stopped speaking.

Let us inform that a day earlier, former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir had taunted Harbhajan Singh. Then the Indian legend had called Aamir a fixer and said that he is going to sell his country. Such people are a blot on the game. Sumaira Khan retweeted the same video of Harbhajan Singh. Sumaira wrote, ‘Weeping Harbhajan Singh.’ After this, he also posted many mocking emojis.

Not only this, he further wrote, ‘The entire Sikh community will be ashamed of you for this dirty remark. And if something is not understood, then the poor person is sharing the old match. On this tweet of his, Harbhajan Singh gave a befitting reply to the Pakistani journalist.

Harbhajan wrote, ‘Don’t turn the flying arrow towards you… do your work and reduce the nonsense…. stop your bullshit Stop playing dirty game by bringing religion in the middle. Be happy there We are very happy here. Nothing further.’ After this Harbhajan posted an emoji with folded hands.

Harbhajan Singh Love Story; It took 12 months to make Geeta Basra girlfriend, Yuvraj Singh helped

Sumaira Khan was irritated by this reply of Harbhajan. He wrote, ‘You were the one who brought this nonsense as usual… so keep calm. Stop attacking the woman of my country…and yes one more thing… go and visit Baba Kartarpur Sahib to learn humility…. In the end what you said with you…..

Udtaa teer apni taraf mat modo.. Apna kaam karo aur bakwass kam karo..stop ur nonsense stop playing dirty games by bringing religion in between .. you stay happy there we r very happy here no further talk. ? https://t.co/DSswVHXXEp — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 27, 2021

Udtaa teer apni taraf mat modo.. Apna kaam karo aur bakwass kam karo..stop ur nonsense stop playing dirty games by bringing religion in between .. you stay happy there we r very happy here no further talk. ? https://t.co/DSswVHXXEp — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 27, 2021

After this Harbhajan Singh wrote, ‘Don’t teach us to respect women…. We know this very well…. Tell me when did you first tweet on behalf of Aamir? To be honest, I don’t even know who you are. You were the one who tweeted earlier, not me…. Relax and calm down. I have nothing against you in my heart, so please stay away from it.’ After reading this reply of Harbhajan, Pakistani journalist did not dare to tweet again.