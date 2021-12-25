IND vs PAK: Pakistan Beats Team India on Last Ball By 2 Wickets After 8 Years in Under-19 Asia Cup Ahmad Khan Hits Boundary on Last Ball

Talking about this exciting match of Under-19 Asia Cup, Pakistan defeated Team India by 2 wickets on the last ball. India are currently second in the points table of Group A with two points after losing one match.

In the last over of the match, PAK needed 8 runs to win. Ravi Kumar brought this over from India. Ahmed Khan and Zeeshan Zamir were at the crease for Pakistan. India also got a wicket on the first ball, everything was fine. Ahmed Khan hit a four on the last ball and defeated India in the second match of the Under-19 Asia Cup.

Let us tell you that in the Under-19 Asia Cup, Pakistan had earlier defeated India in 2013. Before this victory of Pakistan, India and Pakistan became joint winners in 2012. The Indian team has won the Under-19 Asia Cup five times so far.

Batting first after losing the toss in the match, the Indian team was all out on the score of 237. Aaradhya Yadav scored 50 runs. While 5 wickets came in Zeeshan Jamir's account for Pakistan.

Pakistan achieved the target of 238 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in the last ball of the 50th over. Muhammad Shahzad scored 81 runs in the victory. At the same time, at number 9, Ahmed Khan scored an unbeaten 29 off 19 balls and gave his team victory by hitting a four in the last ball.

Will IND vs PAK happen again in the final?

It is worth noting that Pakistan and India have been placed in Group A in the Under-19 Asia Cup. Apart from India-Pakistan, Afghanistan and UAE teams are also included in this group. Pakistan is at the top of the points table with 2 wins and 4 points from 2 matches. At the same time, Team India is on the second position with 2 points after 1 win and 1 loss in 2 matches.

It is believed that both the teams reached the semi-finals. If this really happened, then it would not be wrong to say that the final of the tournament can also be played between India and Pakistan.