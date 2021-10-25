Ind vs Pak Spirit of Cricket Pakistani cricketers seen consultation with MS Dhoni after defeating India Virat Kohli also praised Babar Azam Watch Video

After defeating the match, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli was also seen interacting with both the Pakistan openers and applauding their performance. This was Pakistan’s first 10-wicket win against any opposition team in T20Is.

The Pakistan cricket team created history on the night of 24 October 2021 at the Dubai ground. He achieved the first victory against the Indian team in the World Cup after 29 years. After the match, Team India’s mentor MS Dhoni was seen chatting with Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim, former captain Shoaib Malik and current captain Babar Azam.

Virat Kohli also praised both the Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. Videos and pictures of both these incidents are viral on social media. People are praising Team India and calling it Spirit of Cricket.

The ICC shared a video of MS Dhoni interacting with several Pakistan players after the match. ICC captioned the video, “This is the true story of the India-Pakistan cricket match beyond so much hype and pretentiousness.” She also tagged it on #SpiritOfCricket #T20WorldCup.

With this victory, Pakistan halted their winning campaign against India in World Cup matches. Captain Babar Azam and opening partner Mohammad Rizwan helped Pakistan chase down the target of 152 runs without losing a wicket. Earlier, Pakistan bowlers led by Shaheen Afridi allowed India to score only 151 runs for 7 wickets in 20 overs.

After the match, Pakistan captain Babar Azam said that his players executed every strategy well. The credit for the victory goes to the entire team. “We executed our strategy well. The way Shaheen (Shah Afridi) started, boosted our morale. The spinners handled the situation well in the middle overs. Our bowlers did not let him play freely in the death overs.

After the match, Virat Kohli hugged Pakistani opener Mohammad Rizwan and congratulated him on the victory.

Azam said, ‘The ball was coming well on the bat after the effect of dew. We had prepared well. Each of our players contributed their 100 percent. It is just the beginning of the tournament and we have to take the upcoming matches seriously as well.

Accepting defeat, Kohli said, ‘Some quality bowling from Pakistan has put a dent in us.’ However, he also said that this is the beginning of the T20 World Cup. There is no need to ring the alarm bell now.

After the match, Kohli said, ‘We were not able to execute our strategy the way we wanted to. They performed better than us in every department. “Certainly our team is not one that (with a loss) would raise alarm bells,” he said. This is the beginning of the tournament not the end.

He said, ‘When you lose three wickets in the beginning, it is difficult to come back. Especially when you know the dew will play its part. When you know the conditions can change, you need 10-20 extra runs. But Pakistan bowled very well.