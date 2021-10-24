IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2021 Pakistan Break World Cup Jinx Against India Watch Video

In their first match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, India scored 151 for 7 wickets. Pakistan won a one-sided victory after scoring 152 runs for no loss in 17.5 overs. At the same time, he started his World Cup campaign brilliantly.

India suffered a crushing 10-wicket defeat to Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday in a Group II match of the Super 12 of the ICC T20 World Cup due to poor performance by the batsmen and the bowlers failing to bowl to the conditions. With this defeat, his victory campaign against his arch-rival for the last 29 years also came to an end.

India had won all 12 matches (seven in ODIs and five in T20Is) in the World Cup (ODIs and T20s) after 1992, but Pakistan led by Shaheen Shah Afridi (five for 31) first. His batsmen did not run in front of the bowlers.

Later, captain Babar Azam (68 not out off 52 balls, six fours, two sixes) and Mohammad Rizwan (78 not out off 55 balls, six fours, three sixes) did the right thing. Both shared an unbeaten partnership of 152 runs for the first wicket.

India were 151 for seven but Pakistan made a one-sided victory with 152 for no loss in 17.5 overs and started their World Cup campaign on a grand note.

India lost the toss in this match. At one point he was struggling at 31 for three. Virat Kohli (57 runs in 49 balls, five fours, one six) with Rishabh Pant (39 runs in 30 balls, two fours, two sixes) put on 53 runs in 40 balls for the fourth wicket to help India reach a respectable score. Was able to reach

On the contrary, the Pakistani batsmen put pressure on the Indian bowlers from the very beginning. Kohli’s bowlers to field decorations did not show that aggression, due to which he is counted among the successful captains of the world. Kohli, who has made up his mind to leave the T20 captaincy after the World Cup, will haunt him for years.

Rizwan hit a four and a six in the first over of Bhuvneshwar. Kohli had to hand the ball to Varun Chakraborty in the powerplay itself. Pakistan scored 43 runs for no loss in the first six overs.

Babar and Rizwan’s ‘footwork, placement and timing’ were very good, in front of which India’s fast bowlers and spinners did not work. Both of them put pressure on India by rotating the strike. Both India’s spinners conceded 61 runs in eight overs while the fast bowlers did not show sharpness.

Babur soon returned to his aggressive complexion. He started with a six off Ravindra Jadeja and then hit two sixes in an over off Chakraborty. He also completed his half-century with the second six of these. The Indian spinners were finding it difficult to get hold of the ball due to dew.

Rizwan completed his half-century in 41 balls and soon he reached the level of his captain. After this, he took his team to the target in the 18th over by hitting six and two fours on Mohammed Shami.

Earlier, the start for India was not favorable in any way. Kohli lost the toss and India then lost both openers Rohit Sharma (nil) and KL Rahul (three) within 13 balls and six runs.

Rohit’s weakness again came to the fore on the ball coming in with an angle in front of the left-arm fast bowler. After Afridi got him out leg before in the first over, Rahul scattered the bails on the first ball of the next over.

Suryakumar Yadav (11 off eight balls) was caught by Hasan Ali (2 for 44) behind the wicket at the hands of Rizwan, which took India to 36 for three after the powerplay.

Kohli’s six on Afridi’s ‘Cow Corner’ was visible, but after Suryakumar’s dismissal, he also had to play carefully. India crossed 50 runs in nine overs as Pant’s leg-spinner Shadab Khan was hit for a boundary at short fine leg.

Pant hit Hasan Ali for sixes at square leg and long off in successive deliveries with one hand in the 12th over of the innings. But when he looked dangerous, he waved the ball in the air from Shadab Khan (1 for 22 runs) and handed him an easy catch.

This slowed down the run speed again. India reached triple digits in 15 overs. India scored 64 runs in the middle nine overs and lost the wicket of Pant. He added 51 runs for three wickets in the last five overs.

Kohli scored a fifty in 45 balls for Pakistan but Ravindra Jadeja (13 off 13 balls), who came to bat at number six, struggled. Kohli was dismissed in the 19th over and thus could not remain unbeaten in the fourth consecutive innings against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. Hardik Pandya also scored 11 runs.