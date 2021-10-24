IND VS PAK T20 World Cup Live Streaming When and where to watch Super 12 match Live Telecast Watch online TV Channel start time

Both teams will be selected from these players:

Let’s know all the information about the live telecast and online streaming of the match.

T20 World Cup 2021 Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch live streaming of India Vs Pakistan: You can watch the live telecast of this match on various channels of Star Sports network. The live streaming of the match can be seen on Hotstar. You can also stay connected with Jansatta.com for live updates.

India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 Live Streaming: In the ICC T20 World Cup, there is a match between India and Pakistan in Super 12 Group 2 today i.e. on 24 October 2021. This 16th match of the T20 World Cup is to be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. According to Indian time, this match is to be played from 7:30 pm.

Both the teams are facing each other after two years. This is the sixth match between the two in the ICC T20 World Cup. Earlier, in 4 out of 5 matches, the Indian team had won, while one match was tied. This is the first match of both in this tournament. In such a situation, both the arch-rival teams would like to start their tournament with a win. The command of the Indian team is in the hands of Virat Kohli. Babar Azam is leading the Pakistan team.

The toss for the match will take place at 7:00 PM IST and the first ball will be bowled at 7:30 PM. This match between India and Pakistan can be seen in different languages ​​​​on different channels of Star Sports network.

Apart from Hindi-English, it can also be seen in other regional languages. The online live streaming of the match is available on Disney+Hotstar. However, for that a subscription has to be taken. You can also stay connected with Jansatta.com for live updates of the match.

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar , Mohammed Shami.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (Captain), Shadab Khan (Vice-Captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik.