Ind vs Pak Team India is invincible against Pakistan in T20 for 9 years Indian Cricket Team lost only one time its 1st match in 6 T20 World Cups

In the 6 T20 World Cups held so far, the Indian team has played 33 matches. Of these, he has won 20 matches, while he has lost 11. One match ended in a tie, while one match did not result.

Team India will start its campaign in the ICC World Cup on Sunday i.e. 24 October 2021 with a match against arch-rivals Pakistan. India and Pakistan have faced each other only 8 times in T20 Internationals.

Out of these, the Indian team has been successful in winning 6. Whereas he has to face defeat in one match. A match is tied. The Indian cricket team is invincible against Pakistan for the last 9 years in T20 Internationals.

Team India got the last defeat against Pakistan in T20 International on 25 December 2012. In that match played in Bangalore, the command of Team India was in the hands of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl. Batting first, India scored 133 for 9 in 20 overs.

Pakistan won the match by making 134 runs for 5 wickets in 19.4 overs. Virat Kohli also bowled in that match. He had conceded 21 runs in 2 overs. At the same time, Ravindra Jadeja gave 29 runs in 2.4 overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar took 3 wickets for 9 runs in 4 overs.

In the T20 World Cup, India and Pakistan have met 5 times so far. India has not lost in any of these. The Indian team led by Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma has not lost a single T20 International against Pakistan.

The first match played between the two in the T20 World Cup was a tie. In the 6 T20 World Cups held so far, the Indian team has played 33 matches. Of these, he has won 20 matches, while he has lost 11. One match ended in a tie, while one match did not result.

Team India has lost its opening match only once in the T20 World Cup. In the T20 World Cup played in India in the year 2016, Team India started its campaign with a match against New Zealand. Then they had to face defeat by 47 runs at the hands of New Zealand in Nagpur.

In that match, the Indian team could not achieve the target of 127 runs in front of the sharp bowling of Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner and were bundled out for 79 runs in 18.1 overs. Only Virat Kohli (23), MS Dhoni (30) and Ravichandran Ashwin (10) were able to touch the double figure.