IND vs PAK Urvashi Rautela seen cheering for Rishabh Pant in Dubai stadium fans go berserk akshay kumar mouni roy preity zinta arrived dubai to watch t20 world cup match

In this match between India and Pakistan, many other dignitaries including Bollywood actors were present in the stadium. These include Akshay Kumar, Preity Zinta, Shikhar Dhawan, Urvashi Rautela, Mouni Roy, Telugu film industry’s famous actors Koindala Varun and Koindala Naga Babu.

The cricket teams of India and Pakistan met face to face on the field on 24 October 2021 after almost two years. Except in ICC tournaments, no bilateral series has been played between the two teams for the last several years.

Although the clash between India and Pakistan has always created excitement among the cricket fans, but due to the competition between the two after such a long time, the enthusiasm among the fans is at its peak. The two arch-rivals clashed for the 200th time in international cricket. Many dignitaries and Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and actress Urvashi Rautela also witnessed this match.

In the ninth over of the Indian innings, when wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant hit a boundary off Shadab Khan, Urvashi Rautela was seen waving the Indian flag. There is a history between Rishabh Pant and Urvashi Rautela. In the year 2018, both of them were rumored to be dating each other. Apparently, when things didn’t work out, Rishabh Pant blocked Urvashi Rautela on WhatsApp.

Urvashi Rautela had also wished Rishabh Pant on his birthday on October 4 earlier this month. Even then the fans jokingly replied asking him to let him (Rishabh Pant) focus on the World Cup.

The picture of him waving the tricolor when Pant hit a four during the match against Pakistan went viral in no time. Various comments came on social media on this picture of him. Mouni Roy, Preity Zinta were also present in the stadium. Preity Zinta’s husband was also with her.

Some fans reacted saying that Pant should have opened against Pakistan. He would hit 5 sixes in 6 balls and score a century, etc., etc. Not only Urvashi Rautela, Akshay Kumar was also present with Team India’s opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan.

Urvashi rautela aayi hai match mein!! PANT DHONE WAALA HAI AAJ SABKO — Saksham ?? (@okiedokiloki) October 24, 2021

Just saw Urvashi Rautela in the crowd, Hope Rishabh apna gussa Pakistan pe utaare? #INDvPAK — Shipra Deep (@shutupship) October 24, 2021

Let us tell you that Urvashi Rautela is a tremendous fan of cricket. It was only a few days ago that the news came that Urvashi Rautela is very eager to watch the India-Pakistan match. He had already booked a golden seat ticket for himself.