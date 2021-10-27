Ind vs Pak: Waqar Younis falls short! Ind vs Pakistan: Former Pak Player Waqar Younis bowed down as Harsha Bhogle & other apologized for the remark on ‘Namaz among Hindus’ – Ind vs Pak: Waqar Younis! Harsha Bhogle apologized for the remark on ‘Namaz among Hindus’

Actually, after the match between India and Pakistan in Dubai, Pakistan’s opener Rizwan had thanked the above during the victory celebration. During this, he also read Namaz (symbolically) for a few seconds while standing in the field.

Former Pakistan cricketer Waqar Younis has gone soft on his remarks related to Namaz among Hindus. He has publicly apologized after the controversy erupted.

He said on Twitter on Wednesday (October 27, 2021) – In this hot summer (controversy), I have said something which I did not mean to say. It has hurt the sentiments of many people. I apologize for this. I had no intention of doing so at all. This was a real mistake. Sport unites people regardless of caste, color or religion.

In the heat of the moment, I said something which I did not mean which has hurt the sentiments of many. I apologise for this, this was not intended at all, genuine mistake. Sports units people regardless of race, color or religion. #apologies ?? — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) October 26, 2021

Actually, after the match between India and Pakistan in Dubai, Pakistan’s opener Rizwan had thanked the above during the victory celebration. During this, he also read Namaz (symbolically) for a few seconds while standing in the field.

Referring to the same issue in a sports debate on Pakistan’s ‘ARY’ channel after the game, Waqar Younis had said, “The best thing is that Rizwan also offered Namaz while standing in the field… Standing in the midst of Hindus, It was very special for me.” See what he said:

The video related to this statement of Younis has become very viral not only in Pakistan but also in other Asian countries besides India. Cricket fans expressed their unhappiness over his remarks and said that it cannot be termed as sportsmanship. India’s cricket analyst Harsha Bhogle also surrounded him through a series of tweets on this issue.

For a person of Waqar Younis’ stature to say that watching Rizwan offering namaz in front of Hindus was very special to him, is one of the most disappointing things I have heard. A lot of us try hard to play such things down and talk up sport and to hear this is terrible. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 26, 2021

Bhogle wrote, “For a man of the stature of Waqar Yunus to say that “it was very special for him to see Rizwan offering namaz in front of Hindus”, is one of the most depressing things I have heard. A lot of us try so hard to play things like this and talk about the game and it’s terrifying to hear.”

In the next tweet, he said – I really hope that a lot of genuine sports fans in Pakistan will see the dangerous side of this comment and join my dismay. It becomes very difficult for sports lovers like us to tell people that this is just a game, just a cricket match.

Bhogle said, “You would think that cricketers as ambassadors of our game would be too responsible. I am sure Waqar will apologize on the way. We need to unite the cricket world, not divide by religion.”