IND vs SA 2nd test Live Streaming: India vs South Africa 2nd Test Match Live Telecast on Hotstar, Star Sports, Team Squads, Match Timings, Full Schedule IND vs NZ 1st Test Live Streaming: India vs New Zealand 1st Test Match Live Telecast

India Vs South Africa 2nd Test Live Streaming, How to Watch IND vs SA 2nd test Match Live Telecast Online: This match will be telecast on various channels of Star Sports network including Star Sports 1 Hindi. You can watch live streaming on Hotstar. At the same time, you can also stay connected with Jansatta.com for all the live updates of the match.

Ind Vs SA 2nd test live Streaming Online: The second match of the three-match Test series between India and South Africa has started from today i.e. 3 January 2022 at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. KL Rahul, who became India’s 34th Test captain, won the toss and elected to bat first. In this match, Virat Kohli is out due to strain in the upper part of the backbone.

India scored 202 runs in the first innings on the first day of the test. For India, stand-in captain KL Rahul scored 50 runs, while Ravichandran Ashwin scored 46 runs. Marco Yanson took 4 wickets for South Africa, while Duane Olivier and Kagiso Rabada took three wickets each.

The road is not going to be easy for the hosts in this match. Team India has never lost on this ground and is leading 1-0 in the series. If India wins here, then the entire history of 29 years will change.

India first toured South Africa in 1992. After this this is the 8th tour of India. Team India is waiting for victory on the last seven tours. Talking about this series, Virat Brigade has taken the lead in the series by winning the Centurion Test by 113 runs. This match will take place from January 3 to January 7 at The Wanderers Cricket Ground.

The record of the Indian team on this ground so far is excellent. The team played 5 matches here in 29 years out of which 2 were won and 3 were drawn. In view of this, it will be a big challenge for the young South African team in front of the strong team India to level the series 1-1.

