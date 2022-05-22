Ind vs SA: 4 wicketkeepers Ishan Kisan Dinesh Karthik Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma in race for selection

Workforce India has to play a five-match T20 collection towards South Africa instantly after the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022). It’s believed that star gamers like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah could be rested in this collection. In such a scenario, some gamers who’ve carried out brilliantly in the fifteenth season of IPL can get an opportunity. The most important headache for the selectors is the selection of the wicketkeeper. Within the absence of Rishabh Pant, there are 4 contenders, not one or two. These 4 names are Dinesh Karthik, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma.

Dinesh Karthik- The veteran wicket-keeper batsman has carried out brilliantly for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022. He has performed the function of finisher very nicely. Karthik needs him to contribute to Workforce India’s victory in the T20 World Cup. He has scored 287 runs in 14 matches at a median of 67.40. Throughout this his strike price has been 191.33.

Ishan Kishan- The left-handed wicketkeeper is seen enjoying in Workforce India as an opener in T20 Worldwide. Mumbai Indians could not have carried out nicely, however Kishan has scored greater than 400 runs. He was a part of the collection towards West Indies and Sri Lanka. So they’re positive to get an opportunity.

Sanju Samson- The suitable-handed batsman was a part of Workforce India in the earlier collection. Rohit Sharma additionally praised him. Rajasthan Royals have carried out brilliantly beneath the captaincy of Samson. Has scored 374 runs in 14 matches at a median of 28.77. Throughout this his strike price has been 147.24.

Jitesh Sharma- This Punjab Kings batsman has made headlines along with his efficiency. Virender Sehwag has additionally praised him. He mentioned that if he had been a selector, he would have chosen Jitesh because the reserve wicketkeeper in the T20 World Cup. Has scored 215 runs in 11 matches at a median of 30.71. Throughout this his strike price has been 158.09.