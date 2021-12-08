IND vs SA Centurion Mayank Agarwal not get chance in South Africa Series Aakash Chopra also drop Ishant Sharma from playing XI who played 100 plus Tests

Aakash Chopra has also told Mohammad Siraj as one of the reasons for keeping Ishant Sharma out of the playing XI. If the former opener is to be believed, then Mohammad Siraj is absolutely suitable for the pitches of South Africa.

The South African tour of the Indian cricket team will now start from December 26. The tour will start with a Test series. South Africa has announced its 21-man squad for the Test series against India. He has announced such a big party in view of Corona. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) can also announce Team India soon.

Before the announcement of the BCCI, former opener and commentator of the Indian Test team, Aakash Chopra has selected his Test player XI. In this, he has not kept both Mayank Agarwal, who scored a century against New Zealand and Ishant Sharma, the most experienced bowler of Team India who played 100 Tests. Behind this, he has given some special arguments in the video posted on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra said, ‘It is very simple. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are a pair. Mayank Agarwal is not going to come in this yet. Mayank Agarwal has a lot of runs in his account, but Rohit and Rahul opened in England and did a great job. Aakash Chopra expressed hope that Rahul will be fit by the time South Africa tour. Rohit is fit. In such a situation, both of them will open and play well.

Aakash Chopra said, ‘If we want to win in South Africa, then we have to do well in the Open. The work that Rohit and Rahul did in England will have to be replicated. There are some problems in the middle order, which will probably be exposed there as well. Aakash Chopra also said that Cheteshwar Pujara is set to bat at number three.

Akash said, ‘Look, Cheteshwar Pujara has just scored. Next, if you look at the record of the last few Test matches, he may not have made much, but he has. That’s why I can’t leave Cheteshwar Pujara under any circumstances. Yes, I am not sure about Ajinkya Rahane. I believe if Virat Kohli goes with the combination of 5 batsmen, 5 bowlers and one wicketkeeper, he will not make it to the last 11.

On Ishant Sharma’s inclusion in the playing XI, Aakash Chopra said, “Definitely he is good. There’s no doubt about it. Played more than 100 test matches. He has done a lot of work for India’s cricket. It is not easy for a fast bowler, especially an Indian fast bowler, to play 100 Test matches, but in the recent past, there have been some injury concerns.

Aakash Chopra further said, ‘After this the performance of Mohammad Siraj has been there. We all know about Ishant, but with the work that Siraj is doing, it seems that he gives 120% on every ball he delivers. He is the kind of bowler who will say that I am ready to do everything. I am ready to throw myself on every ball. If we talk about South Africa, then Siraj fits perfectly in it.