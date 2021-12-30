IND vs SA- Centurion Test Victory Team India Won Here First Time Virat Kohli Leaves Behind MS Dhoni Rahul Dravid by 2nd Test win in South Africa

Under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, the Indian team has won the Test match for the second time on the soil of South Africa. Earlier, India has also won one Test match here under the captaincy of MS Dhoni and Rahul Dravid.

Under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, the Indian team has won the Test match for the second time on the soil of South Africa. Earlier, India has also won one Test match here under the captaincy of MS Dhoni and Rahul Dravid.

India beat South Africa by 113 runs in the Centurion Test to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series. This is Team India’s first Test victory at The Super Sports Park in Cechurian. At the same time, this is India’s fourth Test victory on South African soil and second Test victory under the captaincy of Virat Kohli.

Let us tell you that earlier India had won a Test match here once under the captaincy of Rahul Dravid and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. In 2006, India won a Test in South Africa for the first time under the captaincy of Rahul Dravid. After this, in 2010, under the leadership of Dhoni, Team India registered its second Test victory here.

On the 2017-18 tour, the Indian team won its third Test match on South Africa under the captaincy of Virat Kohli. After this, India has won a Test match for the second time under the captaincy of Kohli here today. In this matter, Virat Kohli has overtaken the current head coach Rahul Dravid and former captain MS Dhoni.

Team India did this for the second time

India has won four Test matches outside Asia this year. At the same time, Team India has done this feat not for the first time but for the second time. Earlier in 2018, India had won four matches outside Asia. On both occasions, the regular captain of the team has been Virat Kohli.

India started this year with a historic win in Brisbane and now ends the year with a first Test win by Team India at Centurion. Apart from this, Team India also won at Lord’s and The Oval in England this year. In 2018, India won Test matches in Johannesburg, Nottingham, Adelaide and Melbourne.

India got Test wins at four of the world’s biggest venues this year (Source- Koo @virendersehwag)

Along with this, Virat Kohli has also become the first captain in Asia to win the Boxing Day Test. Earlier, India had defeated Australia in the Melbourne Test in 2018. Three years later, Team India defeated South Africa by 113 runs in Centurion in the Boxing Day Test.

Cheteshwar Pujara’s post on Team India’s historic win (Source- Koo @cheteshwarpujara)

When team India won in South Africa

India has played 21 test matches in South Africa so far. Out of which India has won only 4 times. Apart from this, India has lost 10 test matches here and 7 matches have been drawn. Let’s know when India won:-

Won by 123 runs, Johannesburg – 2006/07

Won by 87 runs, Durban – 2010/11

Won by 63 runs, Johannesburg – 2017/18

Win by 113 runs, Centurion – 2021/22

Significantly, the Indian team has gone to South Africa for the 8th time in the last 29 years. The first time the team toured was in 1992. India has never won a Test series here before. It is expected that this team of India will overturn the old record of 29 years in South Africa and make a new record in its name. Now the second Test match of the series will be played in Johannesburg from January 3.