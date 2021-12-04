IND vs SA India Tour To South Africa Will Go Ahead Only T20 Series Rescheduled Due to Omicron Covid-19 Variant BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Informed

Due to the new variant Omicron of Kovid-19 in South Africa, there was a lot of speculation about the upcoming tour of India. Regarding this, the Secretary of the Board of Cricket in India (BCCI) Jay Shah has put an end to these speculations. He told that India will go on tour for Test and ODI series. The T20 series has been postponed for the time being.

News agency ANI quoted BCCI secretary Jay Shah as saying that India will tour South Africa for Tests and ODIs. Also, the T20 series has been postponed for the time being. According to the schedule, India is to leave on December 9 on a chartered flight to South Africa.

Let us tell you that for the last few days, due to the new variant of Kovid-19, there were reports of India’s tour of South Africa going ahead. But now they have stopped. The only change has been that India will not play a four-match T20 series after Tests and ODIs. For this, new dates have not been announced yet.

Shah made the statement after the BCCI officials met for the annual general body meeting of the board. He said in his statement, “BCCI has confirmed to Cricket South Africa that the Indian team will go for three Tests and three ODIs. Four T20 matches will be played later.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) said, ‘Cricket South Africa confirms that the tour of the Indian team will be as per the original schedule. Some changes have been made like the timing of the arrival of the Indian team. Now the Indian team will come a week late. This tour will be with strict corona protocol.

The Indian team will now play three Tests and three ODIs. The new schedule has not been announced yet. Cricket South Africa will announce the venues in the next 48 hours as per the new schedule. The team was also to play four T20 matches which will now be played later.

This was a predetermined program

test series

1st Test – Wanderers, Johannesburg – 17 to 21 December

2nd Test – SuperSport Park, Centurion – 26 to 30 December

3rd Test – Wanderers, Johannesburg – 3 to 7 January

ODI series

1st ODI – Boland Park, Paarl – 11 January

2nd ODI – Newlands, Cape Town – 14 January

3rd ODI – Newlands, Cape Town – January 16

All matches will be played without spectators and bio-bubble rules will be further tightened. It is worth noting that earlier in this schedule, between January 19 and 26, there were four T20 matches between the two teams. For now, no new dates have been announced regarding them.

The positive aspect for the Indian board is the ongoing India A tour in South Africa. The India A team has gone on this tour for a three-match series. Which has had two matches and both have been drawn. The third unofficial Test match will be played from December 6 to December 9 at the Bloemfontee Ground in Manggung Over.