IND vs SA Indian Team Overall Test Record is Worst in South Africa Only 15 Percent Success Rate With 6 Series Loss in 29 Years

This is the Indian team’s 8th tour of South Africa since 1992. Before this Indian team has done 7 tours and never won. India’s success rate in Test matches on South African soil is only 15 percent.

The first victory was achieved under the captaincy of Rahul Dravid.

The Indian team will start the South Africa tour from 26 December. The first match of the three-match Test series will be played in Johannesburg. But before that it is important to know how India’s record is in South Africa. In the last 29 years, India has toured South Africa 7 times and has not won a series even once.

Apart from this, India has played 20 Test matches in South Africa, out of which 50 percent of the matches i.e. 10 matches have been lost to Team India. At the same time, in only 15 percent of the matches, ie in three matches, India has won and 7 matches have been drawn. The Indian team, which toured 7 times, has lost 6 series here and drawn one series.

The Indian team won its first Test match in South Africa in the 2006–07 tour under the captaincy of Rahul Dravid. India defeated the hosts by 123 runs in the first test match of the series played in Johannesburg. However, India later lost the series 2-1.

Let us tell you that Team India toured South Africa for the first time in 1992-93. Also, this was the first time that Team India had gone to South Africa to play a Test series. At that time, the team had to face defeat 0-1 in the 4-match Test series.

When did Team India return after losing in South Africa?

1992-93 (1-0, 4 match series)

1996-1997 (2-0, 3 match series)

2001-02 (1-0, 2 match series)

2006-07 (2-1, 3 match series)

2010-2011 (1-1 draw, 3 match series)

2013-14 (1-0, 2 match series)

2017-18 (2-1, 3 match series)

Significantly, the Indian team has reached South Africa tour. The team will have to live in a tight biobubble amid Omicron’s threat. The series will start from 26 December. After the Test series, a three-match ODI series will also be played between the two teams on this tour.