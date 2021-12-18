IND vs SA: KL Rahul Appointed As Vice Captain For Upcoming Test Series Against South Africa After Rohit Sharma Got Injured

KL Rahul has been appointed as the vice-captain of the Indian team for the upcoming Test series against South Africa. Earlier this responsibility was given to Rohit Sharma and he was out due to injury.

Team India’s opener Lokesh Rahul will become the vice-captain of the Indian team for the three-Test series against South Africa starting on December 26. BCCI sources have confirmed this on Saturday. Rohit Sharma is out of this series due to injury and Rahul has got the responsibility as Virat’s deputy.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma was made Virat Kohli’s deputy for this series, but was ruled out of the Test series due to a hamstring strain. Rahul has played 40 Tests so far in which he has scored 2321 runs at an average of 35.16 with the help of 6 centuries. Rahul is being seen as the future Indian captain.

A senior BCCI official confirmed this and said, “KL Rahul is going to be the vice-captain for the three-Test series.” Rahul is at the forefront.

It is worth mentioning that Rohit was named vice-captain for the Test series in place of Ajinkya Rahane but he suffered a strain in his left leg during a net session in Mumbai ahead of the tour. It will take them at least three to four weeks to recover from this.

It would have been difficult for the selectors to give this responsibility to Rahane again as his place in the playing XI is not confirmed. With this it is too early for Rishabh Pant to be promoted as the vice-captain of the national team. Rahul is currently one of the few specialist batsmen who plays in all formats.

Rahul’s age and experience also go in his favor, who can take over the reins of the team for a long time after Kohli. It is also expected that Rahul will be appointed as the vice-captain in the limited overs format in the coming days. His name is also being discussed for the captain of the new franchise of Indian Premier League in Lucknow.