IND vs SA Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 1: India vs South Africa Test Scorecard Live Updates, SA vs IND 3rd Test Match Live Match Score Ball by Ball Updates

India vs South Africa 3rd Test Live Match Score, IND vs SA Cricket Match Live Scorecard: You may watch the 3rd Test match between India and South Africa on varied channels of Star Sports activities Community. The reside streaming of the match is out there on Disney+ Hotstar app. You may keep related with Jansatta.com for reside updates of the match.

The final Test of the 3-match collection between India and South Africa is being performed on the Newlands floor in Cape City. As we speak i.e. on eleventh January 2022 is the primary day of the match. Indian captain Virat Kohli has gained the toss and determined to bat.

Group India has gained the toss for the third time on this collection. Nonetheless, the report of Group India on this floor may be very embarrassing. Group India can be ready for its first Test victory in Cape City in 29 years.

India performed a Test match for the primary time in 1993 at this floor. Since then, India has performed a complete of 5 Test matches right here. Out of this, 2 have been drawn and in 3 they need to face defeat. The Indian crew has by no means gained a Test collection in South Africa for 30 years.

The final time Group India needed to face defeat at this floor was in 2018 below the management of Virat Kohli by 72 runs. Other than this, they needed to face defeat by 282 runs in 1997 and by 5 wickets in 2011. On the similar time, the Test matches performed within the 12 months 1993 and 2011 have been drawn by India.

This would be the sixth time within the present collection that the Indian crew will land on this floor. This time India has a golden alternative to win the Test collection in South Africa and register the primary Test victory in Cape City. Nonetheless, the spirits of the hosts can even be excessive, which is coming after defeating the at all times invincible crew India in Johannesburg.

